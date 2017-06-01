Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Just Love, Love, Loves Gia's Prom Night

Kids grow up so fast don't they, Teresa Giudice?

As summer vacation approaches for millions of students across the country, Gia Giudice had one special school activity to look forward to. If you couldn't already guess, it's totally time for prom!

In several posts on Teresa's Instagrams, fans got a taste of the Real Housewives of New Jersey's star's big day.

"My baby Gia is going to Prom with her Adorable handsome BF Nick! Love them to pieces!" Teresa shared with her followers. "Here we go!"

With help from makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio and stylist Lucia Casazza, Gia looked ready to dance the night away in her purple dress. As for Teresa, she kept things much more casual in her Parker Smith Jeans as she took pictures and said goodbye to the young couple.