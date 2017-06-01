Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Just Love, Love, Loves Gia's Prom Night

Kids grow up so fast don't they, Teresa Giudice?

As summer vacation approaches for millions of students across the country, Gia Giudice had one special school activity to look forward to. If you couldn't already guess, it's totally time for prom!

In several posts on Teresa's Instagrams, fans got a taste of the Real Housewives of New Jersey's star's big day.

"My baby Gia is going to Prom with her Adorable handsome BF Nick! Love them to pieces!" Teresa shared with her followers. "Here we go!"

With help from makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio and stylist Lucia Casazza, Gia looked ready to dance the night away in her purple dress. As for Teresa, she kept things much more casual in her Parker Smith Jeans as she took pictures and said goodbye to the young couple.

"Love my Gia!!!" co-star Siggy Flicker wrote on one of the Instagrams while admiring Gia's outfit for the night.

High school prom is just the latest event that has brought the Giudice family together. Earlier this month, Teresa's four daughters celebrated mom's birthday with delicious cake and quality time.

In fact, Teresa continued the festivities when celebrating the family's new Italian restaurant titled Gorga's Homemade Pasta & Pizza in East Hanover, New Jersey.

"Great night @gorgaspasta with @melissagorga and everyone else who came out to support," Teresa shared online. "Love love love you all!!"

Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for Season 8 later this year on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

