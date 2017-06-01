Johnny Depp's "Whistleblower" to Help Him Win $25 Million Legal Battle?

Rayburn said she was fired in 2010 and that Mandel told her she was not a good fit. She said she believes she was fired because she was "asking too many questions" and was "unwilling to perform certain duties" like "notarize documents," "alter financial statements" and also because she "questioned a lot of activity that was being done."

She also gave another example: She said Depp's sister and production company manager Christi Dembrowski's "personal expenses" were being paid. Dembrowski has not commented.

"So I questioned it and said, ‘Why are we playing for her daughter's wedding, for trips, for a new pool or her rent, her mortgage," Rayburn said in her deposition.

She said Dembrowski told her in a phone conversation, "He's my brother. His money is my money. His money is mine." Rayburn said she told Mandel about Dembrowski's comments and did not "recall much of a response."

Rayburn said she never received documentation from Depp indicating he had approved such expenditures and that Mandel also never told her that he had received approval from the actor to pay for them. She also said after she pursued the matter further, Mandel told her not to question Dembrowski again.

"Regarding Mr. Depp's 'knowledge' and what he actually signed, the whistleblower testimony and contemporaneous notes she provided show that Mr. Depp's day to day account manager was instructed by Mr. Mandel to notarize 'fake' documents, to notarize blank documents, and to notarize documents without Mr. Depp present to be provided to banks," Depp's attorney Adam Waldman told E! News. "She was asked to alter financial statements provided to banks to take out these gargantuan loans. She refused to engage in illegal acts and was fired for it."

The notes Rayburn provided were allegedly handwritten notes she had made when she felt like she was about to be fired. In them, she wrote that Mandel said Depp is "always drunk" and "will sign anything." She also called Dembrowski a "nasty bitch" and wrote that Mandel is "afraid" of her and "does whatever she says" because he is afraid to lose her as client.

She also said that Mandel told her "things not working out."

"Bulls—t!" she wrote. "He is pissed that I won't do all the shady stuff over the past few months."