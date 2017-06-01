EXCLUSIVE!

Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Opens Up About His "Whole New Life" as a Bachelor

Tarek El Moussa is ready to have some fun in the dating game.

With the official start of summer just weeks away, the Flip or Flop star is opening up about his life as a single father.

During our exclusive interview, the father-of-two revealed that he has been dating and meeting new people close to a year after separating from Christina El Moussa.

"I've never really been single before, believe it or not, so it's a whole new life and I'm having a lot of fun," Tarek shared with E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I'm just enjoying it."

He added, "The biggest thing I'm doing is half of the time is spending time with my kids and the other half is traveling. I'm going out to dinners. I'm meeting new friends. I live in a new city so it's a whole new life."

Back in December of 2016, the couple announced they had been separated for nearly eight months. Since then, the pair has continued to co-parent and film new episodes of their popular HGTV series Flip or Flop.

While some fans may expect tension on set, Tarek assures viewers that it's just not the case.

"We've been separated for over a year. What a lot of people don't realize is that the episodes they just saw were filmed a year ago while we were separated so they've actually seen us on camera separated doing our job," he explained. "It's a little bit different because we're not married anymore but we're there, we do our job, we've been filming for a long time and that's just what we do."

When not transforming homes across Orange County or spending time with his kids, Tarek admits that he's been exploring the dating scene.

And while things can get a little difficult in terms of privacy and tabloid rumors, the reality star understands that it comes with the territory.

"To meet girls is a lot easier than it's ever been," he shared. "If you look in the tabloids lately, I've been with three different girls and somehow people take pictures and all the articles come out. That's one of the weird things.  I'll go on a date and all of a sudden, it's all over the Internet, but it's part of the game."

As for the possibility of finding love on TV similar to The Bachelor, Tarek isn't completely opposed to the idea.

"I would be open to that," he shared with us. "I would absolutely be open to that."

