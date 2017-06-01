Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett's Feud With Mom May Be All About Hank in Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition Sneak Peek

"So what made you OK with me f--king a different guy every week?" Kendra fires back.

"I wasn't OK," Patti says. "Yeah, a mother wants her daughter to be a whore."

The reactions around the room throughout the clip are pretty priceless, but that last jab sure does get a pretty good GIF face out of one of The Situation's brothers.

Forced arguments aren't even the only fun this week's episode is promising. All of the families will have to participate in an escape room to help with their communication skills, and apparently Farrah discover's her mom's big secret while Marc has a breakdown. Meanwhile, Kendra uncovers a clue to the tell-all book that Patti's writing. Could that clue be found in this clip?!

We'll just have to wait until tomorrow to see what else goes down.