Camila Cabello Is the New Face of Guess: Plus, More Celebs Who Lent Their Sex Appeal to World-Famous Campaigns

Camila Cabello is making a sassy splash in the modeling world!

The pop songstress joins a growing list of young starlets who have strutted their stuff for Guess over the years, being named the face of the upscale retailer's Fall 2017 campaign. Camila, 20, showcases her killer curves and natural beauty in the black and white photo shoot always unique to Guess' signature all-American style.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Guess on this incredible campaign," the former Fifth Harmony member shared in a press release. "I've grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be lucky enough to be a part of it."

And speaking of major milestones along Cabello's rise to the top, she most recently made her debut as a solo artist during last month's 2017 Billboard Music Awards.