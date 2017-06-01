Ireland Baldwin Takes a Stand Against Body Shamers: "This Is Who I Am"

No matter what the critics say, Ireland Baldwin is feeling beautiful and confident.
As Alec Baldwin's famous daughter continues to succeed in the modeling world, the 21-year-old is opening up about feeling comfortable in your own skin no matter your size or shape.
"This is who I am, take it or leave. I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photo shopping my authenticity away," Ireland wrote to her Instagram followers while posing in underwear. "I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos."
She added, "Most days I'm self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves."
In just a matter of months, Ireland has been able to experience special gigs for the LOVE Advent Calendar and Treats! Magazine. She also appeared in a beachside photo shoot with esteemed photographer Trevor Flores.
And while the supermodel may appear to be confident in her poses on Instagram or in photo shoots, Ireland admits that she works hard every day to make herself feel proud.
"I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because to be quite honest, what is even the point of social media if you can't be who you truly are?" Ireland wrote to her followers. "I'm not here to mindf--k all of you into believing I am something that I'm not. I'm forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud. Today I hope everyone is proud of who they are and can recognize what they can accomplish!"
And if it was up to Ireland, women of all shapes and sizes would be able to find success in the modeling world.
"I think it's such an important change that's finally happening and we're finally starting to recognize that beauty isn't a specific body type and it's just so many different body types and different looks and different everything," Ireland told E! News shortly after the release of theSports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. "I think we're really starting to embrace that as a society and in the fashion industry. I think it's amazing."