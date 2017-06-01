Ireland Baldwin Takes a Stand Against Body Shamers: "This Is Who I Am"

No matter what the critics say, Ireland Baldwin is feeling beautiful and confident.

As Alec Baldwin's famous daughter continues to succeed in the modeling world, the 21-year-old is opening up about feeling comfortable in your own skin no matter your size or shape.

"This is who I am, take it or leave. I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photo shopping my authenticity away," Ireland wrote to her Instagram followers while posing in underwear. "I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos."

She added, "Most days I'm self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves."