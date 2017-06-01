Meet Lady Amelia Windsor, Your Newest Favorite Royal Family Member

Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
If you haven't already heard of Lady Amelia Windsor, it's only a matter of time.
She's a 21-year-old fashionista, having graced the runway of Dolce & Gabbana, been profiled in Miss Vogue and signed to the same modeling agency Kate Moss first posed for. Did we mention she's royalty?
Windsor is the youngest child of Earl of St Andrews George Windsor and Dr. Sylvana Tomaselli. George is the eldest son of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.
While the older royals closer to the throne are under the intense spotlight of their lineage, Lady Amelia is busy being a young and totally fabulous twentysomething with a picture-perfect (and thankfully public!) Instagram feed to chronicle it all.
In addition to her stylish endeavors, Amelia is still currently 36th in line to the throne and has piqued the attention of the public in recent years, being dubbed by Tatler as the "most beautiful member of the royal family."
However, while her relation to the throne remains in safe idle territory, she's set her sights on a sartorial life around the globe, jetsetting to international destinations (often on her own) and studying abroad this year in Paris and Rome as a French and Italian student at The University of Edinburgh. With knowledge of the native tongues, this trendsetter could really sink her teeth into all of the European couture.
"I would love to make a contribution to any aspect behind the creative process. On my year abroad I want to really further my understanding of every aspect of a fashion house: from the making of the fabrics to the production of a catwalk show," she told Miss Vogue in January.
Despite her very famous relatives and flair for the luxurious life, Windsor sounds like a gal you'd want to go out with on a Saturday night. After all, like she told Miss Vogue, Amelia can't live without avocados and has the La La Land soundtrack at the top of her playlist.