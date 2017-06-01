Pippa Middleton's Honeymoon Wardrobe Costs Over $3,100

HIMBRECHTS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton has set the vacation wardrobe standard!
The socialite and her now-husband, James Matthews, have jetted off to French Polynesia for their honeymoon. Now that their highly anticipated wedding is over, strolling on the beach and paddle boarding are on the agenda. Their newlywed bliss is real, and includes a tropical backdrop. No wonder Pippa is all smiles.
Although relaxation and serenity are the goals on any vacation, this honeymoon is special. Cameras are flashing, and Pippa has continued to stun with her wardrobe. Her excitement and happiness are clearly translating through her styling, giving us the inspiration we need for our upcoming summer adventures.
Want to know what the newlywed is wearing on her honeymoon? Keep scrolling!
Matrix\/GC Images
The newlywed is spotted at the airport, wearing a white paisley blouse, jeans and a large beach bag, perfect for travel essentials.
Paisley Cotton Bell Blouse, Now $107.20
Similar: Sophie Skinny Crop, $158
Beach Bag, $260
HIMBRECHTS\/EPA\/REX\/Shutterstock
Pippa smiles and waves in the perfect vacation dress, paired with espadrilles, a black purse and sunglasses. Take notes!
Bea Striped Talita Dress, $798
Wedge Espadrille, $140
The Small Lottie Bag, $745
Backgrid
In preparation for a stroll on the beach, Pippa opted for blue and white sundress.
Sunglasses, $255
Backgrid
Pippa is ready for the waves in a custom-made blue bikini from Biondi. Good news: The brand sells swimwear that looks similar to Pippa's!
Similar: Biondi Riviera Macrame Slider Halter Bikini Top, $187; Bottom, $115
This wardrobe is worthy of royalty!
Cheers to traveling in style!