E!'s Carissa Culiner Is Pregnant! Watch Her Live TV Reveal on Daily Pop

Carissa Culiner has some breaking news!

The Daily Pop co-host revealed live on Thursday that she is pregnant. This marks the first child for the mom-to-be and her husband, Shanon Culiner.

"Today's # DAILYPOP is gonna be a good one! Hope you'll join us!!" she tweeted before the afternoon show—and she definitely kept her promise. During a segment of "Guess the Instagram Pic," she and co-hosts Catt Sadler and Justin Sylvester took turns trying to figure out which celebrities shared certain photos on social media until they came to a shot of three sets of matching sneakers.

"Oh that's cute! Who's pregnant?" Sylvester asked. "Lauren Conrad?"

"That one's me!" Culiner unexpectedly confirmed. Her colleagues were immediately overcome with shock and joy. "This is the best news ever!" Sadler exclaimed.