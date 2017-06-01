Do You Recognize the Celebs in This "Fictional" Hollywood Tell-All?

Macmillan Children's Publishing Group
Summer's hottest beach read has officially arrived. If you're a fan of Hollywood and all things celebrity, you're going to love Blind Item, the new novel written by Kevin Dickson and Jack Ketsoyan. Over the years, Dickson, a veteran entertainment journalist, and Ketsoyan, longtime publicist to some of Tinseltown's most beautiful stars, have seen it all. Now, they're ready to dish.
Through the adventures of the book's heroine, assistant publicist Nicola Wallace, and her friends, we meet a gaggle of Hollywood A-listers. Many of them sound very much like thinly veiled versions of certain real-life celebs.
Think you can guess who's who among this group of characters?
• Amber Bank: A former child star turned reality sensation. Amber uses a baby voice in public and on TV, but behind the scenes, she's a raspy train wreck who keeps vodka in the water glass by her bedside.
• Ethan Carpenter: A young heartthrob movie star who has made a fortune playing the hunk next door. In reality, an overdose lands him in the hospital as he struggles to keeps his true sexual orientation a secret.
• Paul Stroud: An aging Hollywood actor. Still dashingly handsome, rumors of his flatulence problem prove to be true, as poor Nicola learns the hard way.
• SaraBeth Shields: A formerly wholesome pop star whose penchant for partying leads to violent outbursts. To clean up her image, she signs on with a fake sober coach.
Kristin Cavallari and Jenny McCarthy were lucky enough to get advance copies and can't stop raving about it. Cavallari calls it a "sexy, fun beach read," while McCarthy praises Blind Item as "outrageous as any true life tabloid scandal—a must."
We know what we'll be reading poolside next weekend.
Blind Item is out June 6.