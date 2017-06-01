Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Home and Personal Items to be Sold

The home of the late Carrie Fisher and mother Debbie Reynolds is being sold and many of their personal items, some of which are sure to interest Star Wars fans, are being auctioned off.

The Star Wars actress and fellow Hollywood icon died within a day of each other in December and lived in a hillside estate in Beverly Hills. The house, which contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms and amenities such as a pool, will soon be hitting the market, the Profiles in History auction house announced Thursday. The sale will be handled by real estate company Williams & Williams Estates.

In September, the auction house will sell more than 1,500 items that belonged to Carrie and Debbie, who was dedicated to preserving Hollywood history with her own memorabilia auctions.