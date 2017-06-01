Jimmy Kimmel Returns With an NBA Edition of Mean Tweets—and Shaquille O'Neal Has One Thing to Say Back

These basketball players are trading turnovers for Twitter.

In honor of a new edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live's #MeanTweets airing Thursday night, the show gave fans a sneak peek of the segment hours earlier. Spoiler alert: the gaffes are definitely slam dunks.

James Harden kicked off the segment with a frown. "James Harden always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea," a critic wrote of the Houston Rockets shooting guard.

While it didn't get a chuckle out of Harden, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan couldn't help but crack up at one naysayer. "I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad at free throws because his eyes are so close together," a tweet read.

"These people are mean," he quipped.