Jimmy Kimmel Returns With an NBA Edition of Mean Tweets—and Shaquille O'Neal Has One Thing to Say Back

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton's Honeymoon Wardrobe Costs Over $3,100

Carissa Culiner, Daily Pop, Pregnancy

E!'s Carissa Culiner Is Pregnant! Watch Her Live TV Reveal on Daily Pop

Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag

Inside The Hills Pregnancy Boom: From Growing Up on MTV to Having Babies of Their Own, Together but Separately

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

These basketball players are trading turnovers for Twitter. 

In honor of a new edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live's #MeanTweets airing Thursday night, the show gave fans a sneak peek of the segment hours earlier. Spoiler alert: the gaffes are definitely slam dunks. 

James Harden kicked off the segment with a frown. "James Harden always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea," a critic wrote of the Houston Rockets shooting guard. 

While it didn't get a chuckle out of Harden, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan couldn't help but crack up at one naysayer. "I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad at free throws because his eyes are so close together," a tweet read. 

"These people are mean," he quipped. 

Photos

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Shaquille O'Neal completed the preview with a response to his weight. 

"Shaq is not Shaquille O'Neal anymore," the tweet began. "He's old and fat…if he lost weight he'd be better, but I can't say much. I'm addicted to eating, too."

The basketball superstar had one thing to say in return: "Fat boys gotta stick together!"

Check out the clip above and stay tuned for the full segment tonight!

TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel Live , Sports , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again