Kris Jenner Admits to Feeling Like Caitlyn's "Scapegoat" Amidst Memoir Drama

Kim Kardashian Accuses Caitlyn Jenner of Discrediting Kris in Her Memoir: "She's So Angry…for No Reason"
Kris Jenner wants to set the record straight.
In an all-new sneak peek from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and her mom have a discussion about Caitlyn Jenner's memoir, The Secrets of My Life, filled with past revelations from Kris' perspective.
"So I read Caitlyn's book," Kim reveals. "She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that's fine, but I do feel like there's a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative. Everything is always your fault."
"Absolutely," Kris agrees.
The mother and daughter then talk about Caitlyn's accusation that Kris had been "hoarding" money for years.
"She never paid a bill from 1972," the family matriarch tells Kim. "She didn't know how much a gardener was, and in the book writes, 'Well, Kris didn't need me anymore. All the checks for Keeping Up With the Kardasahians, they all went to Kris.'"
She continues, "How about it went to the mortgage and the insurance and education? You start talking about how I was hoarding money when we didn't even have it?!"
Kris also claims Caitlyn wasn't truthful about her divorce from ex-wife Linda Thompson while they were dating.
"She weaves this elaborate story about how she and Linda broke up," Kris recalls. "Cait could've told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is…Linda got so angry and nasty that Cait had to tell her about her gender dysphoria. Why wouldn't you have just told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman?"
Kim then chimes with her opinion. "She just literally started three families with three different people and f--ked everyone over," she says.
"100 percent," Kris states. "But [she] can't handle that negative publicity, so I'm going to be the scapegoat. She's going to throw me under the bus."
Find out Kim's reaction to the situation in the clip above.
