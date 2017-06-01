Brie Bella Shares “Really Personal, Intimate” Pictures From Her Labor Featuring Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella

Grab the tissues!

Brie Bella is sharing "really personal" pictures from her labor featuring husband Daniel Bryan and sister Nikki Bella. The Total Bellas star gave birth to her first child Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9 with her husband and sister by her side. Now Brie is sharing intimate photos from that special day.

In a video Brie posted to YouTube, she told her fans, "I wanted to share some really personal, intimate pictures with you guys of my labor. Something I feel like people don't realize is how hard labor can be, but also is all the people who really support you in labor."