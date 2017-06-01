Brie Bella Shares “Really Personal, Intimate” Pictures From Her Labor Featuring Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella

Grab the tissues!
Brie Bella is sharing "really personal" pictures from her labor featuring husband Daniel Bryan and sister Nikki Bella. The Total Bellas star gave birth to her first child Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9 with her husband and sister by her side. Now Brie is sharing intimate photos from that special day.
In a video Brie posted to YouTube, she told her fans, "I wanted to share some really personal, intimate pictures with you guys of my labor. Something I feel like people don't realize is how hard labor can be, but also is all the people who really support you in labor."
Brie continued, "My husband never left my side, which was amazing. All the 21 hours he literally spent right next to me, helped me breathe through contractions, encouraging me."
Nikki was also there when Brie gave birth and held one of her sister's legs and helped her push!
"My sister, I was induced at 3 a.m. and my sister was there at 7 a.m. and she didn't leave my side," Brie shared in the video. "She actually held one of my legs and helped me push."
Brie Bella Talks About Fitness Journey After Giving Birth: ''I Have Zero Shame in My Postpartum Belly''
Brie also posted one of the photos from the video on Instagram of Bryan by her side during labor with the caption, "He never left my side....I was so lucky to have an amazing support group throughout my labor. My husband, my sister, my Doula and my OB."
Take a look at the video above to see all of the personal pics Brie shared from her labor!