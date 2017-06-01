Megyn Kelly Accidentally Snubs Hoda Kotb on NBC Debut on Today Show

What is she, chopped liver?

Megyn Kelly made her debut on NBC Thursday, on the Today show, and appeared to accidentally snub Hoda Kotb while speaking via satellite from St Petersburg, Russia, to tease her upcoming interview with President Vladimir Putin.

"Hey guys, it's great to be with you, Matt and Savannah," she said, standing in front of the Church of the Savior on Blood in the city, naming main Today show co-anchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie who sat at the desk beside Kotb.

Kotb's smile faded and she lifted her hands up in surprise after Kelly did not mention her name. She later carried on as usual, laughing good-naturedly at Kelly's remarks.

Unlike Lauer and Guthrie, Kotb does not appear at the desk regularly. Also, most of the time, reporters who take part in an on-air broadcast via satellite are able to see the people they are speaking with.