Corinne Olympios Is Heading to Bachelor in Paradise—But Why Is She "Nervous"?

It's almost summer, Bachelor Nation, so you know what that means: it's time for Bachelor in Paradise! And E! News can confirm that Corinne Olympios, the nap and corn-loving breakout star from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, will be heading to Mexico as part of the season four cast.
While fans are no doubt going to celebrate Corinne's casting with a few margaritas, a source tells E! News that she is "nervous" about filming the spinoff. Why? There's a chance Taylor Nolan, who she clashed with in a major way during The Bachelor, might also be on the show.
"She doesn't want any girl drama and there is chatter that producers are bringing Taylor back as well," our source says.
But even if Taylor is there, viewers can still expect to see the same Corinne they saw during Nick's season, just with a girl squad fully supporting her.
"Corinne is still going to be Corinne and she's happy that her close girlfriends from her season will be there too," she says. "She knows they will have her back."
Those girls include Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, and Jasmine Goode, all of whom we're hearing will also be on Bachelor in Paradise.
But don't expect to see Corinne leave Mexico with a ring on her finger, as a few ladies have in previous seasons.
"She's not interested in dating anyone in Paradise. She's going along for the ride," our source says, "to have fun and support her girls. She's going to be the best wing woman. But, you never know what will happen."
Entertainment Tonight first reported Corinne's casting.
ABC had no comment on any BIP casting rumors.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 on ABC.