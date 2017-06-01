Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Sells Out in Under Six Minutes

Jimmy Kimmel Returns With an NBA Edition of Celebrity Mean Tweets—and Shaquille O'Neal Has One Thing to Say Back
Ariana Grande's charity concert, One Love Manchester, sold out in under six minutes Thursday. About 45,000 tickets were snapped up after they went on sale at 10 a.m. local time. Additional performers include Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher, Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams, and perhaps a few surprise guests.
The show will take place June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
Proceeds from the concert will go to the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund and benefit the victims and the families affected by the suicide bombing at Grande's Manchester Arena concert May 22; 22 people died and more than 100 were injured in the blast. Those who were at the original concert have been offered free tickets; the remainder went on sale for $52 (£40).
Shortly after tickets went on sale Thursday, Ticketmaster released a statement. "We would like to reassure any fans that were at the show that they will receive a free ticket for One Love Manchester, provided we can verify their initial booking. We thank fans for their patience as we continue to process the registrations," the company assured Grande's fans. "We want to give all fans who were at the show, regardless of where they bought their tickets, every opportunity to register for One Love Manchester. We've opened up the registration again today, until 2 p.m."
An additional statement from Ticketmaster said it "was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning—140,000 fans were on the website and our call center was buzzing. With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high. We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general onsale."
The benefit concert is expected to bring in around $2.6 million.
When Horan appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 Wednesday, the "Slow Hands" singer spoke about his participation in the upcoming charity event. "I'm good friends with Ariana. She called me up and asked me if I would I be involved, and obviously, it was a no brainer. It was a terrible thing to happen. But Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack," the singer said. "I guess that's the least we can do as artists: get up there and sing a few songs and try to put some smiles on some faces."