Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Sells Out in Under Six Minutes

Ariana Grande's charity concert, One Love Manchester, sold out in under six minutes Thursday. About 45,000 tickets were snapped up after they went on sale at 10 a.m. local time. Additional performers include Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher, Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams, and perhaps a few surprise guests.

The show will take place June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund and benefit the victims and the families affected by the suicide bombing at Grande's Manchester Arena concert May 22; 22 people died and more than 100 were injured in the blast. Those who were at the original concert have been offered free tickets; the remainder went on sale for $52 (£40).