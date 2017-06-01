EXCLUSIVE!

Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell's Kids to Universal Studios Hollywood

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ariana Grande, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Sells Out in Under Six Minutes

Jill Zarin, WWHL

Jill Zarin Returns to The Real Housewives of New York City and Proclaims: "I Kind of Miss the Gossip"

ESC: Customize Your Denim, Bella Hadid

You're Doing It Wrong: Customizing Your Denim

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brad Pitt, Chris Cornell

WireImage / FilmMagic

Brad Pitt is helping to bring some joy to Chris Cornell's children during a tragic time. 

In the wake of the Soundgarden singer's unexpected death, the musician's famous friend was spotted paying a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with Cornell's kids, daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11. 

The three were sighted by fellow theme park visitors, who couldn't help but notice the Oscar winner walking around. 

It's been a difficult time for the frontman's family and friends, who are coping with his loss after he was found unresponsive with a band around his neck in the bathroom of his hotel room while on tour in Detroit. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News in a statement that a preliminary autopsy had been conducted and Cornell's cause of death was determined as suicide by hanging. A full autopsy and toxicology test results are pending.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

Chris Cornell, Brad Pitt

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF

Pitt, a longtime pal of the star, was also present at Cornell's funeral last week. The actor joined fellow celebrity attendees Pharrell WilliamsMetallica rockers Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield and Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction to honor his memory.

Vicky Cornell, his wife of 13 years, and their children attended wearing traditional black. The rocker is also survived by a 16-year-old daughter, Lilian, from a previous marriage. According to Dr. Eric Esrailian, Cornell's longtime friend, the late star's wife and kids were the center of his life. 

"If [Cornell] was aware of what he was doing I don't think Chris would ever do this to his family," he told CNN. "The Chris I know would never do this to his family...I completely don't believe he had this planned out."

"He always was focused on his children and his wife," he said. "Chris was the center of [Vicky's] world and the world of her children. Everything revolved around Chris because he was such a great, fun, funny person." 

(E! and Universal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Celeb Kids , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again