Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell's Kids to Universal Studios Hollywood

Brad Pitt is helping to bring some joy to Chris Cornell's children during a tragic time.

In the wake of the Soundgarden singer's unexpected death, the musician's famous friend was spotted paying a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with Cornell's kids, daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11.

The three were sighted by fellow theme park visitors, who couldn't help but notice the Oscar winner walking around.

It's been a difficult time for the frontman's family and friends, who are coping with his loss after he was found unresponsive with a band around his neck in the bathroom of his hotel room while on tour in Detroit. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News in a statement that a preliminary autopsy had been conducted and Cornell's cause of death was determined as suicide by hanging. A full autopsy and toxicology test results are pending.