Ed Sheeran and James Corden Preview Carpool Karaoke With "Sing" and "Castle on the Hill"

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ariana Grande, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Sells Out in Under Six Minutes

Jill Zarin, WWHL

Jill Zarin Returns to The Real Housewives of New York City and Proclaims: "I Kind of Miss the Gossip"

Brad Pitt, Chris Cornell

Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell's Kids to Universal Studios Hollywood

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

James Corden is taking his act on the road!

Next week, The Late Late Show will broadcast three shows out of London. It all kicks off Tuesday when Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman visit Corden at Central Hall Westminster. The episode will also feature a new "Carpool Karaoke" with Ed Sheeran, who will perform 2014's "Sing" and 2016's "Castle on the Hill" with the late-night host; a preview clip debuted Thursday.

Sheeran has wanted to do the bit for a while. During an interview in January on Capital FM's Roman Kemp Show, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter said, "I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I'd just want to put on some Biggie," Sheeran said. "I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie's song 'Big Booty Hoes'—or something like that—and just hear James Corden sing along to that."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of "Carpool Karaoke"

James Corden, The Late Late Show

Craig Sugden/CBS

Only two other "Carpool Karaoke" segments have been filmed outside of California: Adele in London and Michelle Obama in Washington, D.C.

Corden assembled quite the lineup for his London shows. Wednesday's guests include Russell Brand, Tom Cruise and Anthony Joshua, while Kings Of Leon is set to perform and Jennifer Hudson will face Corden in a "Drop the Mic" rap battle. Thursday's show will feature David Beckham and Emily Blunt, as well as a performance by Harry Styles, who recently wrapped a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show in L.A. Corden was photographed filming Mary Poppins as a "Crosswalk Musical" in London Tuesday; it's unknown when that segment will air.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS. The U.K.'s Sky network will broadcast the London-based episodes June 7-9 at 10:00 p.m. on Sky 1 and Now TV.

TAGS/ Ed Sheeran , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again