EXCLUSIVE!

The Weeknd Donates $100,000 to Health Center in Uganda

  • By
  • &

by Marc Malkin |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
David Bowie, Annie Lennox, The Concert For Life, Benefit Concerts

8 of the Biggest Benefit Concerts of All Time and How Much They Really Made

Ariana Grande Announces Star-Studded Benefit Concert

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Recruits Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and More

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Weeknd, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

The Weeknd is giving back.

I can exclusively reveal that the "Starboy" superstar has donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center, a maternity and children's medical facility in Budondo, Uganda.

The Weeknd was inspired to support the center after learning of his friend French Montana's work with Global Citizen and Mama Hope to help raise awareness for Suubi and the people of Uganda.

Montana also donated $100,000 to Suubi and launched an online campaign called #Unforgettable that has helped fund a blood bank, premature incubators, cribs and other maternity supplies.

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

The Weeknd's donation enabled Suubi to complete construction of the first floor of the maternity clinic and increase its capacity of serving 56,000 people to 260,000 people.

For more information about #Unforgettable and Suubi, go to mamahope.org.

TAGS/ The Weeknd , Music , Top Stories , Exclusives , Marc Malkin , French Montana , Entertainment
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again