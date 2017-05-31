Bachelor Nation Take Note: How Ben Higgins Is Handling a Public Breakup the Right Way

Believe it or not, not every Bachelor Nation breakup has to be dramatic.

Less than three weeks after news broke that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell were calling it quits and ending their engagement, fans are noticing one element of the break up.

These two are really trying to keep it drama free.

When breaking his silence on the split during his iHeartRadio podcast with Ashley "I" Iaconetti, Ben didn't take the opportunity to drop shocking allegations or revelations. Instead, he used his Ben and Ashley: "Almost Famous" show to share good memories of his ex.

"Just to be as politically correct as possible and to also be as truthful as possible, Lauren will always be one of my best friends," he shared in the first episode. "I am a better man today because of Lauren and because of our relationship than I was two years ago."