Kirsten Dunst: "It's Time to Have Babies and Chill"

Camilla Armbrust/Marie Claire U.K.
Kirsten Dunst has a case of baby fever.
In Marie Claire U.K.'s July issue, the Woodshock star says her biological clock has been ticking, and it's only been getting louder over time. "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3. It's time to have babies and chill," Dunst says. "You know what I mean?"
The actress, who is engaged to fellow actor Jesse Plemons, wasn't always so keen on having kids. In fact, she tells the magazine it was a recent decision. "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much," she says. "That love is just like...you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."
Dunst, who next appears in Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled with Elle Fanning, Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, doesn't have any projects in the pipeline, so the timing couldn't be better. But perhaps the actress is merely being more selective about which movies she agrees to star in—after all, times are changing. "You can get jobs based on your Instagram following these days. That's insane. But that's why I have it now. As a man, you could get away with not having it. As a woman in this industry, I think you gotta do it now," Dunst argues. "It's just part of the game."
Not that she's tailoring her Instagram to project a false image. Regarding her style, she says, "I definitely have a gross dress with holes in it that I would never wear in L.A., but in Austin, no one cares...If I wasn't an actress I'd dress like garbage every day. All my clothes would be rags."
And in an era of reboots and remakes, Dunst knows it's best to be an original. Look no further than new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, who succeeds Andrew Garfield and Tobey MaGuire. "We made the best ones, so who cares? I'm like, 'You make it all you want.' They're just milking that cow for money. It's so obvious," the actress argues. "You know what I mean?"
To read the feature in full, see the July issue of Marie Claire U.K., on newsstands today.
