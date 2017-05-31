You Can Now Feast on Groot Bread, Thanks to Disneyland

Times may be difficult these days, but that's nothing Disneyland can't fix.

As a part of its new Guardians of the Galaxy ride, the magical theme park has added a tasty surprise to the Summer of Heroes at California Adventure: Groot bread!

Yes, you read that right.

While we all know Groot as the adorable, little tree-dude from GotG, he now comes in the form of bread at Disneyland's Fairfax Market (and might just be a little too cute to consume).