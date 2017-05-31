Serena Williams' Baby's Sex Revealed Thanks to Venus Williams?

Is Serena Williams pregnant with a mini Serena?
Her sister and fellow tennis star Venas Williams may have spilled the beans with regard to the child's sex. In an interview with Eurosport at the French Open Wednesday, Venus was asked what the baby will call her.
"She's going to call me her favorite aunt," she said, laughing.
"Of course, we're always like, every day it's like, Baby V, Baby Esher, Baby Lyn," she said, naming two of her and Serena's three sisters. "We all want the baby to be named after us."
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Serena had herself revealed her entire pregnancy accidentally, posting and then deleting a Snapchat photo of herself showcasing her baby bump at 20 weeks back in April. This will be her and fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's first child.
"Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm going," Serena said during a TED Talk with Gayle King. "I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button...and..."
"So thirty minutes later, my phone doesn't ring that much, and thirty minute later I missed like four calls and I'm like, ‘that's weird,' and then I picked it up and I was like oh no," she said. "But it was a good moment. I was just going to wait literally just five or six more days so that's okay."