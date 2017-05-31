Jodie Sweetin on Her 30-Year Friendship With Fuller House Costars: "They Really Are My Family"

Jodie Sweetin has spent more time with her Full House/Fuller House costars than just about anybody in her life.

"I mean, these are people that I've known now since I was 4, almost 5 years old. I've known them for 31 years of my life. I think it's kind of hard to put into words what they mean ‘cause they really are my family, other than my parents, and my actual, legitimate family, there's nobody else in my life I've known longer than these people," Sweetin told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "And they've been with me through everything—all of us—we've been through births and deaths and marriages and divorces and everything together. I think it's kind of hard to put into words just how close of a family we really are."