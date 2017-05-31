Inside Jenelle Evans' ''Amazing'' Reunion With Son Jace After Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans' Memorial Day weekend was one she'll never forget.
After reaching a custody agreement with her mother, Barbara Evans, over the Teen Mom star's son, Jace Evans spent much-needed quality time with his mom after five long weeks apart. E! News spoke exclusively to Jenelle about the first of many weekends she can look forward to now that the estranged mother-daughter pair has a visitation schedule in place, one she described as "amazing."
"It felt amazing to finally be reunited," Evans gushed. "He was so happy he didn't even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn't want Jace thinking it was me that didn't want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be."
Little Jace was welcomed by Jenelle's fiancé David Eason, his daughter Maryssa, Jenelle's son Kaiser and the couple's newborn daughter Ensley Jolie.
Evans couldn't help but get emotional, explaining, "I did cry but not around anyone except for David. I didn't want any of the kids thinking I was upset. Lots of hugs and kisses we're going around all weekend!"
The MTV reality fixture's son "acted as if he hasn't missed a beat," Jenelle shared, as the tight-knit family enjoyed riding bikes and four wheels, hiking through their nearby woods and even hitting the beach on Memorial Day.
"Couldn't have asked for a better weekend," she dished.
Jenelle is the first to admit that it's anything but easy to have all the children under one roof at the same time. She explained to us, "Even though having all four kids on our weekends is a lot, I love being a mom and love the responsibility."
She continued, "I wouldn't trade my life with anyone. Having them all together at once makes me so happy to see everyone playing and bonding."
And speaking of bonding, Jenelle revealed Jace has formed a special relationship with his future stepfather. "Jace always gets along with everyone and adores David," Evans said. "David teaches Jace a lot of 'guy' things that I don't even know about! Not to mention Jace and David's daughter are best friends."
Too cute!
With the summer season now right around the corner, Jenelle is gearing up for future visitations with Jace and plenty of fun in the sun. In addition to having her eldest child on holidays and weekends, Jace will spend his entire summer break with his mom before the school semester starts in the fall.
"My next visit with him is this upcoming weekend since his summer school break will begin. We are planning on taking the kids on vacation so that should be lots of fun!" Evans explained.
But if there's one thing fans of Teen Mom 2 can expect to stay the same, it's Jenelle's relationship (or lack thereof) with Barbara.
"I don't have much interaction with Barbara anymore. I only speak to her at our drop offs and that's it. I do not discuss the details of my life with her anymore and it will continue to be that way probably for the rest of my life."