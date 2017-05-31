Inside Jenelle Evans' ''Amazing'' Reunion With Son Jace After Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans' Memorial Day weekend was one she'll never forget.

After reaching a custody agreement with her mother, Barbara Evans, over the Teen Mom star's son, Jace Evans spent much-needed quality time with his mom after five long weeks apart. E! News spoke exclusively to Jenelle about the first of many weekends she can look forward to now that the estranged mother-daughter pair has a visitation schedule in place, one she described as "amazing."

"It felt amazing to finally be reunited," Evans gushed. "He was so happy he didn't even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn't want Jace thinking it was me that didn't want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be."

Little Jace was welcomed by Jenelle's fiancé David Eason, his daughter Maryssa, Jenelle's son Kaiser and the couple's newborn daughter Ensley Jolie.