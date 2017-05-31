Is The Bachelorette's Lee Garrett Racist? Offensive Tweets Exposed

What is with these Bachelorette contestants?
Season 13 has barely started and it's already marred with drama—more than usual. First, contestant Bryce Powers draws criticism for making a seemingly transphobic comment in his official bio. Then the alleged girlfriend of another contender, DeMario Jackson, showed up and approached star Rachel Lindsay, prompting her to boot him off the show. And now, the true colors of another contestant appear to have been exposed.
Racist and sexist tweets allegedly posted by Lee Garrett in 2015 and 2016 have been unearthed and are stirring controversy. The Nashville-based contestant's social media accounts are private and he describes himself on Twitter as "Pleasantly Offensive." He and ABC have not commented on the tweets, nor has Lindsay, the first black main star of the Bachelor franchise.
The tweets included lines like, "What's the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? Wait for it.....One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces," "I don't hate Muslims, I do hate Islam. I just mindf--ked a few liberals for standing for something while making reasonable sense" and "Guys... When is the last time YOU actually saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this."
He also shared a link to a story titled "thousands sign petition to recognize #BlackLivesMatter as terrorist group after Dallas."