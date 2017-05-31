Lauren Conrad Bares Baby Bump in Bikini and Launches First Swimwear Line

To promote the launch of her new swimwear line, Lauren Conrad is baring her baby bump again.

The 31-year-old fashion designer and former star of The Hills announced on Jan. 1 she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child. She posted on her Instagram page Wednesday a photo of her showcasing her bare baby bump in a scalloped coral bikini, paired with a long, sleeveless $35.99 tropical-printed chiffon coverup, one of the items in her new swimwear line for Kohl's, and a big floppy straw hat.

"It's finally here! I'm so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconradbeach collection just launched!" she wrote. "The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above!"