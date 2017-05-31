Lauren Conrad Bares Baby Bump in Bikini and Launches First Swimwear Line

Inside Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's New Reality: Family, Sacrifice, Determination & a Love That Hasn't Died Even After Divorce
To promote the launch of her new swimwear line, Lauren Conrad is baring her baby bump again.
The 31-year-old fashion designer and former star of The Hills announced on Jan. 1 she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child. She posted on her Instagram page Wednesday a photo of her showcasing her bare baby bump in a scalloped coral bikini, paired with a long, sleeveless $35.99 tropical-printed chiffon coverup, one of the items in her new swimwear line for Kohl's, and a big floppy straw hat.
"It's finally here! I'm so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconradbeach collection just launched!" she wrote. "The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above!"
Conrad had gone on a babymoon in March, during which she posted on Instagram a photo of her bare baby bump, taken while she was lying on the beach.
Earlier this month, Conrad celebrated her upcoming arrival at a baby shower at her parents' house in Orange County, California with her family and friends. She wore a floor-length Ulla Johnson sundress.