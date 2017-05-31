Happy Hump Day! Here Are 26 Photos of Celebrities Posing Naked on Instagram

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

Inside Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's New Reality: Family, Sacrifice, Determination & a Love That Hasn't Died Even After Divorce

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad Bares Baby Bump in Bikini and Launches First Swimwear Line

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

How A Speck of Dust Helped Sarah Silverman Deal With Personal Loss

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Naked Instagrams

Instagram

Nothing screams hump day like a little bit of booty right? Well, we've got that and so much more.

Our inspiration comes from Darren Criss who shocked the world with his nearly-nude (and yet very red) photo showing off his sunburn on Instagram Wednesday, just barely covering his man parts with his matching red Speedo.

"So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace," he hilariously captioned the photo. And, yes, we'll admit we found ourselves blushing.

Photos

Stars' Naked Instagrams

The jaw-dropping photo got us thinking about all the other celebrities who've posted nude pictures on Instagram in the past.

Remember when Kim Kardashian sparked quite a bit of backlash with her naked mirror selfie? Or when Justin Bieber posted a photo of his bare booty while on vacation?

Check out 26 celebrities who've bared it all on Instagram by scrolling down (and just a fair warning: NSFW)...

Darren Criss, Naked Selfie

Instagram

Darren Criss

The 30-year-old American Crime Story star posted this nude pic in May 2017, writing, "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace." LOL!

Halle Berry, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Halle Berry

The actress posted this photo in May 2017, writing, "I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone."

Erika Jayne Girardi, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this photo in April, writing, "Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights. 1. This is my pre DWTS body 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC. 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest."

Article continues below

Brandi Glanville, Donald Friese

Instagram

Brandi Glanville & Donald Friese

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed completely nude in an NSFW photo her beau posted on Instagram. Friese captioned the photo, "Loving my V-Day Present," alongside the hashtags, "#reflection #nofilter #bodyart."

Lisa Rinna, Instagram

Instagram

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star let it all out for this birthday suit mirror selfie she snapped in February 2017. "It's back. I got scared then I said I'm 53—zero f**ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes," she wrote to her followers. "The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody." 

Joanna Krupa, Nude Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Joanna Krupa

The former Real Housewives of Miami star posted a video on Instagram featuring her nude body in January 2017. However, she calmed the haters, noting, "2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color [underwear] on !! so relax #haters #imamodel."

Article continues below

Jason Derulo, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Jason Derulo

The singer promoted his song "Naked" by sharing this photo on social media.

Kate Hudson, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Kate Hudson

The blonde actress posted this butt-naked pic on Instagram in June 2016 with the hashtags, "#PrettyHappy #LOVE #AlmostFriday."

Kim Kardashian, naked

Twitter

Kim Kardashian

The reality star garnered quite a bit of backlash with this nude mirror selfie she posted in March 2016. 

Article continues below

Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

The 25-year-old model put her buns on display while skinny dipping in Mexico.

FKA Twigs, Instagram

Instagram

FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson's fiancée posted this photo from a bathtub, writing, "Always a bath before bed."

Brandi Glanville, NSFW

Instagram

Brandi Glanville

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star credited Kim Kardashian for inspiring the photo.

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Nothing says goodnight like posing topless for your followers.

Ashley Parker Angel

Twitter

Ashley Parker Angel

Is there any other way to celebrate the end of a 100-day fitness challenge?

Justin Bieber, Butt, Instagram

Instagram

Justin Bieber

Let the ocean behold the glory that is Bieber's buck naked body. 

Article continues below

Rihanna, Naked Instagram

Instagram

Rihanna

The "Bitch Better Have My Money" singer's boobs fly free. 

Tom Schwartz, Naked Instagram

Instagram

Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star emulates the Biebs with his bare buttocks. 

Donnie Wahlberg Twitter

Twitter

Donnie Wahlberg

The New Kids on the Block singer stepping out of a steamy pre-show shower. 

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Oh my gosh, look at those boobs!

 

Geraldo Rivera

Twitter

Geraldo Rivera

The 72-year-old Fox News host has still got it in this controversial photo. 

Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet just made the world's hottest Hot Wheels track. 

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel sports a combo of granny shorts on bottom and nothing on top. 

Adrienne Curry, Instagram

Instagram

Adrienne Curry

America's first next top model leaves little to the imagination in this casual nude selfie. 

Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Free the nipple, Miley!

Article continues below

Chelsea Handler, Instagram

Instagram

Chelsea Handler

L'chaim! The TV host shows off her Israel boobs in a Putin-esque pose. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen snapped this pic of the "Glory" singer casually walking around the house nude.

MORE PHOTOS: Stars' naked magazine covers

Which photo dropped your jaw? Sound off in the comments below!

TAGS/ Naked , Instagram , VG , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again