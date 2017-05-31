Gal Gadot's Pageant Past: Wonder Woman Star Dazzled as Miss Israel

To most of the world, Gal Gadot is known as the star of Wonder Woman, the most famous female superhero and one of the biggest feminist icons.

The 32-year-old actress was making her own country proud more than a decade ago.

Before her rise to international fame, the 5'8" star was chosen as Miss Israel 2004—winning a crown and a Citroën C3 supermini car. During the pageant, she and 19 other finalists performed a Hebrew version of Irene Cara's 1980 hit "Fame."

Gadot went on to represent her country in the Miss Universe pageant and completed her two-year mandatory military service in Israel, working as a fitness instructor, before beginning a modeling and acting career. In addition to Wonder Woman, whose title role she debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she has starred as Gisele in the Fast & Furious films.