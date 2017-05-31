Veronika Obeng Calls Tania Mehra "Fake" on Second Wives Club

Inside Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's New Reality: Family, Sacrifice, Determination & a Love That Hasn't Died Even After Divorce
Tania Mehra is attempting to make amends.
In this sneak peek from Thursday's all-new episode of Second Wives Club, Veronika Obeng and Shiva Safai receive surprise phone calls during their girl session—one after the other—from Tania hoping to bury the hatchet. Unfortunately, her effort is too little too late for both women.
"I don't know what Tania's trying to do," Veronika says. "I don't have energy for it. I don't believe for a second that Tania wants to reconnect. However, I'm going to put all the petty in me aside and I'm going to go and I'm going to be civil and be an adult and hear her out."
She continues, "I don't really know what we have to rehash or go over, but I'm just not a mean-spirited person. If she wants to get together, we can talk."
But Veronika struggles to keep her cool when Shiva's phone starts to ring mere seconds later. "Tania's as fake as a $3 bill," Veronika says. "So, I definitely just had to bite my tongue."
Meanwhile, Shiva also agrees to entertain Tania, although she's fully aware of what she's up to.
"Tania made a list and she's crossing it trying to make amends," Shiva says. "At this point, I just think we should be cordial and respectful."
Watch Tania's double call go down in the clip above!