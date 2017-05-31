Veronika Obeng Calls Tania Mehra "Fake" on Second Wives Club

Tania Mehra is attempting to make amends.

In this sneak peek from Thursday's all-new episode of Second Wives Club, Veronika Obeng and Shiva Safai receive surprise phone calls during their girl session—one after the other—from Tania hoping to bury the hatchet. Unfortunately, her effort is too little too late for both women.

"I don't know what Tania's trying to do," Veronika says. "I don't have energy for it. I don't believe for a second that Tania wants to reconnect. However, I'm going to put all the petty in me aside and I'm going to go and I'm going to be civil and be an adult and hear her out."

She continues, "I don't really know what we have to rehash or go over, but I'm just not a mean-spirited person. If she wants to get together, we can talk."