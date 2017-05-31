Marc Anthony's Love Life Is Becoming One Giant Mystery

This, of course, got people talking. But Shannon had a simple response to the entire situation. The Venezuelan model's said, "Everybody just chill."

Before that, she posted a photo of herself in a white bathing suit with the caption, "I take my beach days very seriously!" The photo also seems to taken be on a luxurious yacht.

Then there was a post on May 21, that could be hinting at something. Shannon shared a photo of herself and her adorable son Daniel, but it was the post's caption that caught our attention. "Love doesn't have to be perfect. It only has to be sincere. And above all, together it needs to be able to win any battle," she wrote in Spanish.

But this isn't this reunion at sea isn't the first encounter for the friendly exs. A day before New Year's Eve, the two were spotted in the Dominican Republic at the same time. The former couple even attended the same Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert. It's worth noting that Anthony was sitting on one side of the venue with Downing, while Shannon sat with Manuel Sosa, the father of her 9-year-old son.