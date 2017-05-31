Mohamed Hadid Pleads No Contest to Charges Involving 30,000-Square-Foot Mansion

by Mike Vulpo

Mohamed Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

One of Mohamed Hadid's mansions may just be a little too massive.

The real estate mogul pleaded "no contest" to three charges involving erecting a structure other than what's permitted, failing to make the building conform to code and failing to comply with an order issued by the Department of Building and Safety, U.S. News confirms. 

While Mohamed was not physically in court Tuesday, his attorney Robert Shapiro was present to enter the "no contest" pleas.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27 where a judge will hear evidence from both Mohamed's lawyers and the plaintiffs.

"These were serious violations," L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement to LAist. "It was essential to hold the defendant accountable for committing them. We have building and safety rules for a reason, and no one is above the law. At the sentencing hearing we'll make our case for strong and appropriate sanctions."

The home in question—that is nicknamed the "Starship Enterprise"—is described as a 30,000-square-foot mansion that features seven stories.  

According to city records obtained by the Los Angeles Times, many of the home's amenities went unapproved including "an entire story…created below basement level."

At a hearing earlier this month, Mohamed's attorney said his client was seeking to get loans and complete the house so that it did not continue to languish.

While some critics would like to see the house demolished, Mohamed previously voiced his disapproval at the possibility.

"Demolish this house? Never!" Mohamed shared with Town and Country magazine. "That would really cause problems: the trucks, the dirt, the dust, the noise, the hauling. It could take years. That would be insane."

He added, "This house will last forever. Bel Air will fall before this will."

