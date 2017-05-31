Snow White Parody Film Under Fire for Body Shaming

Many people are not happy about a new Snow White movie due to the message they say it promotes.

Plus-size model and body image activist Tess Holliday drew attention to an ad for the upcoming English-language Korean animated film Red Shoes & the Seven Dwarfs, which shows a tall and slim Snow White standing next to a shorter and fuller-figured version of the character. It reads, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?" The movie was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

"How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? @ChloeGMoretz," Holliday tweeted Tuesday.

Chloe Grace Moretz, who provides Snow White's voice in the movie, and the film's producers and distributor, have not commented.