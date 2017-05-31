Andrew Garfield Dons Drag and Lip-Syncs Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman"

Andrew Garfield, the time has come for you to lip-sync...for your life!

The drag show revue Werq the World Tour stopped in London Tuesday, and Garfield just so happened to be in the audience. The Academy Award-nominated Hacksaw Ridge actor, 33, surprised fans by wearing a curly wig and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."

Garfield attended Tuesday's drag show with Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey, his co-stars in the London revival of the play Angels in America (now playing at the National Theatre).