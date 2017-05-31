The Ultimate House of Cards Doctor's Note Is Here—Are You Suffering From the Netflu?

Netflix is here for you. The streaming platform has issued a doctor's note for the Netflu, which viewers may find they are suffering from now that House of Cards season five is finally out.

Symptoms of the Netflu include: paranoia, inability to sleep, blurry vision and/or strained eyes.

"If you feel that you also have the contagious disease, please quarantine yourself for 13 hours," the note says.

It just so happens 13 hours is just enough time to finish House of Cards, so that paranoia you're feeling from spoilers will just disappear. This is similar to the excuse note Milo Ventimiglia gave This Is Us viewers around the world before viewing of the "Memphis" episode wrecked them emotionally.