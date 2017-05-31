Celebrities Try to Define President Donald Trump's "Covfefe" Tweet

At midnight, President Donald Trump tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The nonsensical tweet quickly became one of the commander-in-chief's more popular posts of the year. About six hours later, the president deleted the message and poked fun at his viral Twitter typo, writing at 6 a.m. ET, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"

Needless to say, celebrities had a field day on Twitter: