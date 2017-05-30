Troian Bellisario Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder: I Couldn't Get Anyone to Understand

"I found there were so many people who thought that it was about losing weight or being skinny, and I couldn't quite get them to understand that it was about control on a very, very literal level," she explained.

The 31-year-old also explained that what she was going through was very isolating. "I couldn't get anyone—even the people who loved me the most, even my boyfriend or my mother or my father—to understand what that experience was truly like for me," she added.

Troian, who is the daughter of NCIS super producer Donald P. Bellisario and is married to Suits star Patrick J. Adams, also says she actually wrote the film before she was in PLL, but that the show's intense shooting schedule prohibited her from putting her focus on it.

Troian said, "I found myself attempting to communicate something in a scene, and somebody had the realist point of view, where they were like, 'Can you just say the line? Let's get a move on because we've got to get this.''

Now that the show's over, the actress has finally been able to turn her attention to something else...