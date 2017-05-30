Sean Penn Reunites With Ex-Wife Robin Wright in New York City

Penn and Wright have quite the storied relationship, in and out of their 14-year marriage.

The two were officially divorced in August 2010, but Wright first filed for divorce in December 2007. However, the former co-stars withdrew the paperwork in April 2008.

In April 2009, Penn was back in court asking for a legal separation, but they soon reconciled. In August 2009, Wright filed for divorce a second time, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause.

In 2012, the Oscar winner spoke to Esquire about the effects of divorce (he was also married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989).

"When you get divorced, all the truths that come out, you sit there and go, 'What the f--k was I doing? What was I doing believing that this person was invested in this way?' Which is a fantastically strong humiliation in the best sense," he told the mag. "It can make somebody very bitter and very hard and closed off, but I find it does the opposite to me."