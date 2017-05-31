19 Cute Boho Dresses All Under $100

Nothing says summer quite like a breezy boho statement dress.

Not only is a loose-fitting, yet flattering dress beyond easy to throw on in the A.M., it's also the most warm-weather appropriate ensemble there is. For a dress to be considered boho, it just has to have that effortless, one-of-a-kind summertime vibe. Maybe you're more of a paisley print gal, or perhaps you're drawn to embroidered details. Or maybe you're more simplistic and are looking for something loose fitting in a soft touchable fabric.

The options are truly endless. (Perhaps that's why every celeb on the planet is a fan.)