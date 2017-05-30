NBC Changes Its Mind, Moves This Is Us Back to Tuesdays—See What Else Is on the Move

Never mind, the Pearson family is staying put!
When NBC initially released its fall 2017 primetime schedule, This Is Us was moving to Thursday nights to join Will & Grace, Great News, and the new Law & Order True Crime spinoff for a night of Must See TV. Now, that schedule has been changed up a bit, and This Is Us is back to its original day and time, Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
It's also not the only show on the move. Nearly every show scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays on NBC has been shuffled around a bit, giving the Will & Grace reboot some new friends on Thursdays.
The new full schedule is below, with changes bolded.
NBC
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. The Voice (with new coach Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus returning)
10-11 p.m. The Brave
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Voice
9-10 p.m. This Is Us
10-11 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Blacklist
9-10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. Superstore
8:30-9 p.m. The Good Place
9-9:30 p.m.: Will & Grace
10-11 p.m. Chicago Fire
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Blindspot
9-10 p.m. Taken
10-11 p.m. Dateline
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. Saturday Night Live (encores)
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)