Russell Wilson Set to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 for the Third Time

The kids just can't get enough of Russell Wilson.

For the third year in a row, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback will return as host for the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

"Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2017," Russell shared when the announcement was made official this morning. "Kids get ready… three times the slime coming your way."

As viewers know, Russell is totally down for plenty of fun and games when he hosts. Whether getting slimmed, dancing up a storm or delivering a powerful speech, the Super Bowl champ continues to entertain children of all ages.

In regards to who may win big that night, it's all up to fans at home who can cast their votes beginning today on Nickelodeon's website.