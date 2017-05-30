Smarts Get the Stars: Famous Ladies and Their Techy Men

When it comes to love in Hollywood, the brainier, the better!

Sure, dating a rockstar, runway model or football star will always have its appeal, but these days, stars are finding love with tech-inclined counterparts. While the geek has traditionally always had a hard time getting the girl in all of the classic romcoms, such has not been the case for Hollywood's most eligible real-life ladies and the techies that stole their hearts.

"He's just a really kind person and very genuine and very authentic and I really appreciate that about him," model Miranda Kerr told E! News about her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. "And also, he's very intelligent."