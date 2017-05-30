Smarts Get the Stars: Famous Ladies and Their Techy Men

When it comes to love in Hollywood, the brainier, the better!
Sure, dating a rockstar, runway model or football star will always have its appeal, but these days, stars are finding love with tech-inclined counterparts. While the geek has traditionally always had a hard time getting the girl in all of the classic romcoms, such has not been the case for Hollywood's most eligible real-life ladies and the techies that stole their hearts.
"He's just a really kind person and very genuine and very authentic and I really appreciate that about him," model Miranda Kerr told E! News about her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. "And also, he's very intelligent."
"I would never put you with a nerdy geek," Gayle King told Serena Williams during an interview this month. "I didn't, either," the tennis star responded. "But, it's been the best thing for me." The tennis champion is set to marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and the future Mr. and Mrs. are also expecting their first child together.
Here are a few more famous ladies whose hearts were stolen by smarties:
MEGA
The Beauty and the Beast star has been seeing the tech enthusiast for more than a year now.
Joe Schildhorn\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock
The supermodel, who doubles as a passionate coder, has been dating the Cadre founder for the last five years.
Tommaso Boddi\/Getty Images
The model recently tied the knot with the Snapchat CEO during an intimate ceremony in late May.
Article continues below
Lester Cohen\/WireImage
The Get Out star married the CollegeHumor co-founder during a star-studded ceremony in 2015.
Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP
The tennis champion is celebrating two milestone moments with the Reddit co-founder—marriage and a baby! The couple are engaged and also expecting their first child together.
Media-Mode \/ Splash News
The actress has recently found romance with the billionaire Tesla CEO. The Danish Girl star has even been spotted spending quality time with his sons as of late.
Article continues below
Which techie beau is your favorite? Sound off in the comments!