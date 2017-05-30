What Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Wearing to Find Love

Rachel Lindsay is well on her way to finding love!

After last season's heartbreak, Rachel has returned as The Bachelorette to give love another chance. Like every other season, she will swept on a number of romantic adventures, in hopes that one lucky guy will sweep her off of her feet. On one hand, these men are already considering marrying her (Read: this is not your typical, modern dating scenario). On the other hand, there is a large number of men constantly staring at her, plus millions of views.

Lucky for this Bachelorette, stylists Cary Fetman and Krystine Couch are at her side ready with a wardrobe worthy of romance. From basketball outings to brunch dates to cocktail parties, this lawyer-turned-tv-personality has to look picture-perfect for every occasion.