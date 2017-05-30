Young Prince Harry Originally Couldn’t Believe Princess Diana Had Died

In the days following Princess Diana's tragic death on August 31, 1997, the royal family went about business as usual. They even attended church services the very next morning without mention of her death.

In fact, things seemed so normal that Prince Harry—who was 12 at the time—didn't actually know whether the news was real or not.

Biographer Tina Brown's Channel 5 documentary Diana: 7 Days That Shook The Windsors revealed heartbreaking details about how Harry and his older brother, Prince William—who was 15 at the time—had to handle the painful loss.