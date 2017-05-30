6 Deaths That Rocked Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation has faced great tragedy over the years.
Today, fans mourn the loss of Michael Nance, a competitor on Season 8 of the The Bachelorette, who was pronounced dead early Monday after being found unresponsive by Austin police.
"So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance," Emily Maynard, whose heart he vied for on their season of The Bachelorette, tweeted. "Such a kind heart with so much talent," she wrote. "Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."
"Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten," Bachelorette alum Chris Bukowski tweeted.
While the cause of his death has not yet been determined, this is not the first passing to shake the franchise and its legions of past cast members and followers.
In 21 seasons of The Bachelor and 13 more of The Bachelorette, fans have had to say goodbye to five more stars after tragedy struck.
The 31-year-old former Bachelorette competitor passed away in late May. While a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas told E! News his is currently not a "suspicious death," the cause of his death has not yet been determined.
Before his appearance on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette aired, Hill tragically died at 32 years old after a paragliding accident in 2014. He was paragliding with friends when his parachute partially collapsed, according to reports.
Eight years after appearing on The Bachelor's 12th season, Storm died in a fatal private plane crash. According to NBC Los Angeles, Storm was the sole occupant of the Airborne XT-912 light-sport, weight-shift control plane and crashed shortly after taking off.
At 29, the former Bachelor contestant committed suicide at her home in 2013 after a fight with her boyfriend, Ryan Anderson. Allemand's mother texted Anderson to check on her daughter after she went silent on the phone. Allemand was soon taken to a hospital, where she remained on life support until her passing.
Hug, who appeared on Season 5 of The Bachelorette, was discovered dead in the San Bernardino National Forest in 2010. His parents revealed he was suffering from depression and had committed suicide.
The late Bachelor contestant died in February 2016 after overdosing on prescription medication from an apparent suicide attempt. According to a police report, an unidentified caller claimed McAllister had texted them to say she wanted to end her life. She was later found at her house with an empty bottle of prescription pills. A day after being taken to the hospital, her health continued to deteriorate and McAllister's family took the 31-year-old off life support.
