Michael Nance's Life After The Bachelorette

Bachelor nation finds itself mourning the loss of another one of its members this week.
Michael Nance, a contestant from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, has died.
You may recognize him as the longhaired, Texas-raised musician—"Music Mike"—out of Austin, who came onto the show after being sober for two years. In his introduction for Maynard's season, he opened up about his struggle with prescription drugs and how his life changed drastically once he got sober. In fact, he won our hearts over when he showed us his experience teaching his two blind students how to play the guitar.
Unfortunately, he was sent home during the fourth week of the show, leaving us all to wonder: Where did Nance's life take him after throughout the five years following the series?
He Tried Several Other Careers: One of his Bachelorette cast members, Tony Pieper, told us his fondest memory of Nance was listening to him strum the guitar in the Bachelor house. Although Nance introduced himself as a musician on the show and continued pursuing that for several years, he was also a rehab counselor at the time.
After the show, we found out he also attempted a career in acting before getting into a job in the medical world.
He Stayed in Touch With Bachelorette Cast Members: People like Pieper, Kalon McMahon, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Sean Lowe all considered Nance a friend after their time on Maynard's season. In fact, each released their personal statements of grief on social media following the news of his death.
He Moved to Newport Beach, Calif.: Nance's fellow cast members confirmed he had been living on the south coast of California after the show. He shared several social media photos from his time spent in Newport Beach. However, we're told he moved back home to Austin in recent months. A friend shared on Instagram that he had been living in a sober living home as he sought help again with addiction.
He Stayed Active: He constantly shared photos of himself skateboarding with friends, hitting the beach, traveling and spending time with his beloved dog.
He Found Romance: Nance shared several photos of a woman named Aseel Danan, who he met in Newport Beach. In September, he posted a photo of her on their anniversary, writing, "Against all odds, 1 year ago tonight I met the most beautiful, loving, amazing person I'd ever met. The universe somehow arranged for us to meet from worlds away and it's been the best year of my life… Aseel - I love and will always love you very much."
Danan has since taken to Instagram following the news of Nance's passing. She shared a photo of him, writing, "RIP my sweet Michael. You will forever be connected to my heart and soul. I love you always."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department told E! News officers were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. on May 29 in reference to an unresponsive male who was identified s Nance. He was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m.
"At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner," the spokesperson told us.
Maynard has released a statement on Twitter regarding the news. "So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance," she wrote. "Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."