World of Dance Is Here: What to Expect from Jennifer Lopez's "Olympics of Dance"

A whole new world of dance is coming to NBC, and it's pretty fun.

World of Dance debuts tonight, inviting dancers from around the world to show off their skills in any and all styles of dance. It's a bit of a mix between So You Think You Can Dance and America's Best Dance Crew, with some elements of The Voice thrown in there just for kicks.

The possibilities are pretty much endless when it comes to what we might see on that stage, from popping twins to country clogging bros to tiny contemporary dancers, but there are a few definite things you can expect to see in tonight's premiere that might make you want to tune in.