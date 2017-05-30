Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour Dates Due to Breast Cancer

Olivia Newton-John announced Tuesday that she is "reluctantly" postponing next month's concert tour dates in Canada and the United States. In a statement shared via her social media, she said the back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. In addition to natural wellness therapies, the 68-year-old will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy. Newton-John "is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows."

The Grease star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992—the same weekend her father died of cancer. She underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction.

In 2008, she built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.