Amber Heard Bonds With Elon Musk's Children

Looks like Amber Heard has taken another big step in her relationship with Elon Musk.

The actress has already gone public with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sharing photos on social media and stepping out together for public events as well as steamy date nights. But now she's stepped into another realm: life with his family.

Heard took to Instagram on Monday to share some photos with Musk's sons as they enjoyed timed together at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

In one of the photos, Heard hops on one of the boys' back for a piggyback ride as she smiles from ear-to-ear. In another, she's seen playing on her phone while laying on the ground with another one of his sons, and in a third, three of the boys pile onto their dad's back, laughing hysterically while Heard captured the adorable moment.

She captioned the collection on Instagram, writing, "Kidding around."